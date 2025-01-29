Row over Sivakarthikeyan's film Parasakthi, Vijay Antony says title is registered with him, producers counter claim

On Wednesday, Sivakarthikeyan’s new film teaser and title were revealed to the excitement of his fans. Titled Parasakthi, this movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures. The film also features Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela and is based on a real-life story. The title was trending on social media, with fans speculating on what the story could be. But on Wednesday evening, actor-producer-director Vijay Antony put out a press release that created a stir. (Also read: Sivakarthikeyan posts adorable video surprising wife Aarthy as Major Mukund from Amaran. Watch) Sivakarthikeyan's next is titled Parasakthi, a title Vijay Antony has laid claim to.

Vijay Antony's claim on Parashakti

Vijay Antony posted a letter on his social media which was issued by The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). The SIFCC stated in the letter as per their records that Vijay Antony Pictures had registered the title of Parasakthi in Telugu around six months ago.

Dawn Pictures responds

Vijay Antony also put out a poster of his film titled Shakti Tirumagan in Tamil and Paraashakthi in Telugu.

Later in the day, Dawn Pictures replied and posted letters on social media revealing they own the title of Parasakthi in Tamil and Telugu. These letters issued by the Tamil and Telugu Producers Council, respectively, state that Parasakthi as the title has been approved.

About Parashakti

Meanwhile, AVM Productions also issued a letter wishing Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara and Dawn Pictures the best for Parashakti. Why? Because the original Parashakti is a cult film produced by AVM Productions. Released in 1952, the film starred the legend Sivaji Ganesan and became a cult classic thanks to Sivaji Ganesan’s fantastic performance. The movie, based on Pavalar Balasundaram’s play, was shot over two years and ran in theatres for over 175 days. The story, which is set during the times of World War 2, revolves around a Tamil family and the issues and misery they face. The screenplay for the Sivaji Ganesan film was written by Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Despite this news making headlines, people on social media are excited about Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, a revolutionary drama that took place in 1965.

Music director GV Prakash is scoring the music for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, and expectations are high, especially since SK’s Amaran was a blockbuster in 2024.