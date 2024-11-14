Menu Explore
Sivakarthikeyan posts adorable video surprising wife Aarthy as Major Mukund from Amaran. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 14, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan posted a video wishing his wife Aarthy a happy birthday. She responded by reposting the video with heart emojis.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan posted an adorable video wishing his wife Aarthy a happy birthday. In the video, he surprises her as Major Mukund from his most recent film, Amaran. Fans reacted by commenting how much they loved the heartwarming video. (Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan responds to comparisons between Amaran and Shershaah: ‘With all due respect, we're unique’)

Sivakarthikeyan's wife looked surprised then smiled to see his look as Major Mukund.
Sivakarthikeyan's wife looked surprised then smiled to see his look as Major Mukund.

Sivakarthikeyan surprises wife as Major Mukund

The video shows Sivakarthikeyan dressed in an army uniform and sporting a clean-shaven look. He stands behind Aarthy in the kitchen until she turns around and notices him. At first, she looks surprised, then she smiles wide, holding him close as he laughs. “Happy happy birthday, @aarthy.sivakarthikeyan. Love you,” he wrote, posting the video. Aarthy also posted the video with heart emojis on her Instagram stories.

Actor Monisha Blessy commented “Awwww” with puppy eyes, heart and sparkle emojis under the videos. Actor Nivetha Thomas’ brother Nikhil wrote, “Such a beautiful video” with puppy eyes, heart eyes and melting emojis. Numerous fans also commented with heart emojis. “Annnaaa!! THE CUTEST! LOVE YOU BOTH,” wrote one fan. “Why can't this video be so long, how cute tho,” wrote another. One Instagram user commented, “Cuteyyy.”

Rajinikanth meets Amaran team

Rajinikanth met Amaran's team after the film was released in theatres. Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The superstar called his friend Kamal Haasan on the phone and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for producing the film. He met the Amaran film crew, including Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periyasamy, producer R Mahendran, and cinematographer Sai in person and expressed his appreciation and greetings.”

Amaran tells the story of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died in 2014 in a counterterrorism operation in Kashmir. Released on October 31, the film became Sivakarthikeyan’s highest-grosser, crossing 250 crore worldwide at the box office. The film is adapted from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

