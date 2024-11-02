Rajinikanth meets team Amaran, extends best wishes to Sivakarthikeyan. See pics

Megastar Rajinikanth on Saturday met with the team of the recently released film 'Amaran'. The gathering also had lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran. (Also read: Amaran box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan registers his best opening, beats Kamal Haasan's Indian 2) Rajinikanth congratulated Sivakarthikeyan and the entire team of Amaran.

Rajinikanth meets Amaran team

In a social media post shared on Raaj Kamal International Films' official X account, four pictures captured the memorable gathering, featuring the veteran actor warmly interacting with the film's cast and crew. The post was captioned, “Rajinikanth enjoyed watching his friend Kamal Haasan's film 'Amaran' starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. The superstar called up his friend Kamal Haasan yesterday and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for making the film as well as Sivakarthikeyan, the hero of Amaran.”

The statement also added, “Director Rajkumar Periyasamy, Producer R. Mahendran personally met the team of Amaran including cinematographer Sai and expressed his appreciation and congratulations.”

More details

As per the team of 'Amaran', Rajinikanth had recently spoken to Kamal Haasan over phone, congratulating him on producing the film. Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and tells the story of Major Mukund, an Ashok Chakra recipient known for his valour in a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “When director Rajkumar roped in Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi for the lead roles, half the battle was won as these two fine performers truly bring to life Mukund and Indhu on screen. The wonderful chemistry between them comes to the fore in highly nuanced scenes, whether playful and romantic or serious and emotional. The acting is very natural for both Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. However, one can also see the efforts Sivakarthikeyan has put into his physical transformation to look like the part of any armyman.”

Amaran, a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, hit the theatres on October 31. Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role, with Sai Pallavi playing the late major's wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film boasts a strong support cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, the film brings together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy.

(With inputs from ANI)