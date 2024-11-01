Menu Explore
Amaran box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan registers his best opening, beats Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 01, 2024 07:27 AM IST

Amaran box office collection has crossed ₹20 crore on its opening day, the first time a Sivakarthikeyan film has achieved the feat.

Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war biopic has smashed box office records in Tamil Nadu on its release day. The film, a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, has been critically acclaimed. On its first day - the day of Diwali - the film earned 21 crore net in India, the highest ever for a Sivakarthikeyan film. (Also read: Amaran review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi shine in Rajkumar Periasamy's well-crafted tribute to the armed forces)

Amaran details the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, played by Sivakarthikeyan.
Amaran box office collection

Amaran box office collection

Sacnilk reported that Amaran earned 21.25 crore net domestically on Friday. The film's showing in Tamil Nadu is even stronger. As per the trade tracker, Amaran has earned 15 crore gross in its home state. Only two films have done better this year—Vijay's GOAT and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. Amaran has even managed to leave behind superstar Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which earned 13 crore gross in TN on its release day.

Even though Diwali isn't traditionally the biggest festive weekend for Tamil and Telugu films, Amaran's bumper business shows how the film has been accepted by the audience.

Reports say the film is building on word of mouth and should do even better over the weekend. The overseas figures for Amaran are yet to arrive and could push the film to even higher numbers. As things stand, the film should cross 100 crore gross in the first week itself, possibly even the first weekend, if things go smoothly.

All about Amaran

Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and tells the story of Major Mukund, an Ashok Chakra recipient known for his valour in a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role, with Sai Pallavi playing the late major's wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film boasts a strong support cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan.

