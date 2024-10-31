Amaran Twitter review: Fans in love with Sivakarthikeyan's transformation, Sai Pallavi's performance

Amaran Twitter review: Fans have flocked to the theatres on Diwali to watch Rajkumar Periasamy's military drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan, Amaran is the story of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan. (Also Read – ‘Amaran is a tribute to all Indian soldiers and their families’: Sivakarthikeyan) Amaran Twitter review: Sivakarthikeyan's new movie is out in cinemas

What's Twitter saying?

An X user wrote, “#Amaran - SK's Transformation as Major Mukund (biceps emoji) All his efforts were perfectly reflecting.” Another posted, “An absolute stunner from @Siva_Kartikeyan! Both as a lover boy and a patriotic army major his role is scintillating. One of the technically perfect movies in the recent times. The interval block where he kills the terrorist and delvers this dialogue was Goosebumps (fire emojis).” “Best Indian army movie ever made in Tamil cinema ! You will forgive all its flaws in the last 15 minutes,” read a third tweet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has congratulated the team of Amaran and praised the director Rajkumar Periasamy for capturing the "bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan" in his film.

He shared that he watched the film at the invitation of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is also a co-producer on the film. Taking to X, MK Stalin wrote, “I watched a movie yesterday #amrnnn after accepting the invitation of my artist friend @ikamalhaasan. It's great to bring true stories to today's youth in the form of books - as well as movies! Director @Rajkumar_KP, Major Mukund Varadarajan - Tirumiku has emotionally captured the bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan. My congratulations to all the crew of Thambi @Siva_Kartikeyan, @Sai_Pallavi92 and #Amaran for portraying the roles of Indu Rebecca Varghese very well! Big Salute to our soldiers who protect the country - Major Mukund Varadarajan who lives in our memory! @RKFI @gvprakash”

About Amaran

The film showcases Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice. It is inspired by the real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless.