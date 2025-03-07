Tamil star Vijay hosts Iftar in Chennai during Ramzan month; takes part in prayer before breaking fast. Watch

Tamil star Vijay, who will soon enter politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) hosted an Iftar in Chennai on Friday. The actor wore a skullcap and sat along with the attendees, taking part in the prayers before they broke fast during Ramzan. (Also Read: Vijay confirms that Jana Nayagan will be the swan song of his film career at TVK meet) Actor Vijay hosted and took part in Iftar on Friday.(X/Friday Matinee)

Vijay hosts Iftar

ANI posted a video of him sitting with men who were praying before breaking fast. They wrote, “Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month, in Chennai.” The video shows Vijay dressed in white and looking attentively as a clergy prays while breaking fast.

Another video doing rounds online also shows Vijay thanking everyone for showing ‘brotherhood’ and being present at the Iftar upon his invitation. The actor looked content to be present at the event held at Royapettah YMCA grounds. A picture posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) also showed him praying with the people he had invited and breaking fast with them.

Other pictures and videos showed his fans who attended the Iftar clicking pictures with him as he entered the venue. Vijay also greeted those who were present outside before heading in. Fans post numerous pictures and videos on X and Instagram.

Vijay entering politics

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The GOAT and will soon star in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan. At one of his rallies for TVK, the actor confirmed that it would be his final film. He stated that his 69th film would mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition. He reiterated that he would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.

Vijay’s first look from Jana Nayagan was released in January this year, and it showed him wielding a whip. Comparisons were soon drawn to the late actor-politician MG Ramachandran, also the TN Chief Minister. Vijay will contest in the 2026 elections.