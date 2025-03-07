Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil star Vijay hosts Iftar in Chennai during Ramzan month; takes part in prayer before breaking fast. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 07, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Vijay will soon enter politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and he hosted an Iftar in Chennai on Friday. Take a look.

Tamil star Vijay, who will soon enter politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) hosted an Iftar in Chennai on Friday. The actor wore a skullcap and sat along with the attendees, taking part in the prayers before they broke fast during Ramzan. (Also Read: Vijay confirms that Jana Nayagan will be the swan song of his film career at TVK meet)

Actor Vijay hosted and took part in Iftar on Friday.(X/Friday Matinee)
Actor Vijay hosted and took part in Iftar on Friday.(X/Friday Matinee)

Vijay hosts Iftar

ANI posted a video of him sitting with men who were praying before breaking fast. They wrote, “Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month, in Chennai.” The video shows Vijay dressed in white and looking attentively as a clergy prays while breaking fast.

Another video doing rounds online also shows Vijay thanking everyone for showing ‘brotherhood’ and being present at the Iftar upon his invitation. The actor looked content to be present at the event held at Royapettah YMCA grounds. A picture posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) also showed him praying with the people he had invited and breaking fast with them.

Other pictures and videos showed his fans who attended the Iftar clicking pictures with him as he entered the venue. Vijay also greeted those who were present outside before heading in. Fans post numerous pictures and videos on X and Instagram.

Vijay entering politics

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The GOAT and will soon star in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan. At one of his rallies for TVK, the actor confirmed that it would be his final film. He stated that his 69th film would mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition. He reiterated that he would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.

Vijay’s first look from Jana Nayagan was released in January this year, and it showed him wielding a whip. Comparisons were soon drawn to the late actor-politician MG Ramachandran, also the TN Chief Minister. Vijay will contest in the 2026 elections.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On