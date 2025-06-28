Trisha Krishnan donates lifelike mechanical elephant called Gaja, vegan meals to temples in Tamil Nadu

Actor and animal lover Trisha Krishnan donated a lifelike mechanical elephant to Sri Ashtalinga Athisesha Selva Vinayagar and Sri Ashtabhuja Athisesha Varahi Amman temples in Tamil Nadu. On Friday, the temples debuted the elephant named Gaja, and Trisha sponsored a hearty vegan meal for all devotees in attendance. (Also Read: Trisha fuels relationship rumours again with her birthday wish for Vijay; internet confused by her mother's reaction) Trisha Krishnan's love for animals is well-known and she's 'absolutely thrilled' to have donated the mechanical elephant.

Trisha Krishnan ‘thrilled’ to donate Gaja

In a statement released by People For Cattle In India (PFCI), Trisha spoke of the reason why she donated Gaja to the temples. She said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this beautiful moment. Devotion shines brightest when it’s rooted in compassion. Welcoming a mechanical elephant into our temple traditions is a celebration of kindness, innovation, and culture.”

She also added, “We are honouring our heritage in a way that brings no harm, only harmony. This gesture stands as a proud symbol of progress, here faith and empathy walk hand in hand. I hope it inspires many more to embrace a future where love leads our rituals, and no being suffers in the name of tradition.”

Vegan meal sponsored by Trisha

The PFCI posted pictures and videos of Gaja on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Trisha for making the donation. They wrote, “Thank you, @trishtrashers for working with us. Gaja signals a new beginning—where real elephants are free, and traditions continue at Sri Ashtalinga Athisesha Selva Vinayagar and Sri Ashtabhuja Athisesha Varahi Amman temples in Tamil Nadu.”

They also shared a picture of the meal Trisha had arranged for devotees, along with a sign board that reads, “Just like our lifelike mechanical elephant promotes kindness to real elephants, vegan food shows respect to animals by leaving them off our plates. There are no meat, dairy, eggs, or other animal products, just delicious plant-based dishes that are better for animals, the planet and our health.”

Trisha starred in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life this year. She will soon star in Vishwambhara and Karuppu.