Trisha fuels relationship rumours again with her birthday wish for Vijay; internet confused by her mother's reaction

Rumours have been circulating for a while now that Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are dating. While Vijay, who is insanely private, has never spoken about his relationship status, these rumours resurface every time he’s spotted with Trisha. Her birthday post for him is now only adding more fuel. (Also Read: Is Jana Nayagan Vijay's last film as he enters politics? Mamitha Baiju clarifies) Trisha Krishnan couldn't keep her eyes off Vijay as he played with her dog, Izzy.

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday wishes for Vijay

Trisha posted a sweet picture on her social media to wish Vijay on his birthday. She can’t seem to take her eyes off him as he plays with her pet dog, Izzy. “Happy Birthday bestest (hug and evil eye emojis),” she wrote, sharing the picture. Her comment section is filled with people leaving heart emojis and calling them ‘two cuties’ or a ‘lovely couple’.

Trisha’s mother Uma Krishnan’s reaction confuses fans

Reddit went into overdrive trying to dissect every bit of the picture and wondering if Vijay and Trisha are now ‘making it official’. “Girl now why would she post this,” questioned one Redditor, while another wondered, “Is she trying to piss off the wife?”

When some Vijay fans thought the picture was from The GOAT’s success meet, one pointed out, “If this photo was from the GOAT success meet, explain this: He’s holding Izzy. The dog Trisha adopted in February 2025. So unless time travel is suddenly in the script, the math doesn’t math.”

One Redditor even posted a screenshot of Uma Krishnan’s Instagram stories in which she re-shared a post about Trisha’s birthday wish for Vijay with heart emojis. “Trisha Wishing Vijay is fine. Why the hell is her mother posting all hearts now??!!” questioned the Redditor posting it. “The same pic has also been put up on trisha's dog's insta pg. It's their way of confirming things,” speculated another.

Uma Krishan re-shared a post talking about Trisha's birthday wish for Vijay.

About Trisha and Vijay

Trisha and Vijay have been popular on-screen couples, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also played a cameo in The GOAT. Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and they have two children, Sanjay and Divya. Rumours of Trisha and Vijay dating each other first surfaced when she posted an elevator selfie wishing him on his 50th birthday. They were also spotted together in Goa, making fans believe they are dating on the down low.