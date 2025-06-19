Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Even as SC allows release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in Karnataka, distributor says it 'makes no business sense'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 19, 2025 09:03 AM IST

A day after the Supreme Court paved the way for the release of the film Thug Life in Karnataka, the film's distributor in the state said the issue is moot now.

The Supreme Court may have paved the way for a belated release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life in Karnataka, but the film's distributor does not believe it makes any sense now. The film was released across India two weeks ago. (Also read: Supreme Court orders release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life film: 'Can't allow mob to take over streets')

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life has been mired in controversy in Karnataka.
Karnataka distributor questions releasing Thug Life now

Distributor Venkatesh Kamalakar's comments came a day after the Supreme Court allowed the release of the Mani Ratnam-directed film, which faced opposition in the state following Haasan's controversial statement on the Kannada language. 

On a petition filed by a Bengaluru resident seeking the release of the film in Karnataka, on June 17, the Supreme Court held that it is the duty of the state to ensure that a film is released in theatres once it gets a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate. This means that the film can now be released in state without delay. However, given its reception across India since its original release, the distributor is not convinced about the business sense of doing so.

Speaking to PTI, Kamalakar, the distributor of the film in Karnataka, said it also does not make sense to release the film, considering that Kannadigas’ sentiments were hurt by what Haasan had said about Kannada language. “But mostly it is because it is not a good business decision to release the film now. His previous film Indian 2 also did not do well here in Karnataka,” said Kamalakar.

The distributor added Haasan’s Vikram did well in Karnataka in 2022, but he does not have a fan base here that will blindly go to his film, no matter what. “When it comes to his films, the success depends on how good it is. Thug Life is generally considered not a good film by many. So, it is too risky,” said Kamalakar, who distributes mostly big-budget Tamil films in Karnataka.

According to industry sources, the distributor had already paid about 9 crore as anadvance. Kamalakar agreed he did pay an advance amount without disclosing the amount, but said he is not anticipating any difficulty in getting it back. “It is not like it is our fault. Things turned out the way they did, and when there is no profit, which theatre owner will agree to showcase the film,” he asked.

Many pro-Kannada outfits still oppose film

Meanwhile, many pro-Kannada outfits in Bengaluru have allegedly asked the theatres not to showcase the film despite the SC’s directive. On Wednesday, Bengaluru Police posted notices on the houses of several pro-Kannada activists. They informed the activists that they are not allowed to protest anywhere other than the designated protest site of Freedom Park. But Praveen Shetty, one of the very vocal protesters of the statement, and who has his own faction of Kannada Rakshana Vedike, had allegedly refused to accept the notice as well as responsibility for any protests.

About Thug Life

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion after 37 years, the first since their iconic collaboration for Naayakan. However, this film failed to recreate that vintage magic. Thug Life received unfavourable reviews, and also did not set the box office ablaze. It has only earned 96 crore in two weeks so far.

