Supreme Court orders release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' film: 'Can't allow mob to take over streets'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Karnataka government and asked it to allow the release of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life', stating that it cannot allow mobs and vigilantes to take over the streets. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan speaks during a press meet for his film 'Thug Life', in Chennai.(PTI)

Expressing concerns over the "extra-judicial ban" on the screening of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, a bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan said the rule of law demands that any film which has a Central Board of Film Certification certificate must be released and the state has to ensure its screening.

PIL in Supreme Court

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Mahesh Reddy seeking directions to allow the screening of 'Thug Life', which was not released in Karnataka after certain groups issued threats against its exhibition following the remarks of Kamal Haasan, who is also one of the producers of the film, that "Kannada was born out of Tamil".

The Supreme Court gave a one-day time to the Karnataka government to apprise it about the release of the movie in the state.

Kamal Haasan's words cannot be taken as gospel truth: Supreme Court

The bench said if Kamal Haasan has said anything inconvenient, it cannot be taken as a gospel truth, and the enlightened people of Karnataka should have debated and said he was wrong.

SC criticises Karnataka high court

The court was also critical of the Karnataka high court’s recent observations seeking an apology over Kamal Haasan’s remark about Kannada language and said it has no business seeking an apology.

The Karnataka high court had come down heavily on Haasan for his remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a “single apology could have resolved the situation”.

The bench transferred to the apex court, the case related to the movie pending before the high court and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

"Thug Life" was released in cinema halls across the country on June 5.

Kamal Haasan's controversial remark

The Tamil movie, which reunites Haasan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's "Nayakan", could not be released in Karnataka after the 70-year-old's comments about Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

The remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his film, sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.