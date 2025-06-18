'We will not release': Karnataka distributor defies Supreme Court order on ‘Thug Life’

Despite a Supreme Court directive clearing the way for the release of Kamal Haasan's ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka, the film’s local distributor has firmly stated he has no intention of screening it in the state, The New Indian Express reported. Kamal Haasan faced backlash for his comment on the Kannada language at a promotional event for Thug Life. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Venkatesh Kamalakar, who had acquired the distribution rights for Karnataka under the banner of VR Films, confirmed that he is opting out of the release altogether.

“We are not planning to release, and we will not release. We had taken the distribution rights for Thug Life but couldn’t proceed earlier due to the issues already known,” Venkatesh told the publication.

With the film already into its third week since release, he dismissed the possibility of a delayed rollout.

“It’s already been two weeks. The film is underperforming everywhere, collections are falling, and multiplexes are not enthusiastic. They're now offering only 30 per cent of what we originally expected,” he said.

Financial disputes

Insiders also pointed to financial disputes between the production team and distributor as another reason for the impasse. According to the report, the producers have not repaid a significant advance, reportedly amounting to several crores, to the distributor, and the matter remains unresolved.

While Venkatesh refrained from discussing specifics of the business deal, he made it clear that the producers cannot release the film in Karnataka through another channel without settling matters first.

“If the production house wants to release the film directly, they can go through another distributor. But they can only take that call after the settlement is made,” he said.

Asked whether another distributor could intervene and take over the release, he responded unequivocally, “No. Without our confirmation, they cannot distribute it. We haven’t received any intimation from the producers or multiplex chains about a Karnataka release. And to be honest, we’re not interested anymore.”

