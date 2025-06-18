Bengaluru beats hill stations Lonavala, Srinagar with unusually cool temperatures

Bengaluru has been enjoying cool, hill station-like weather over the past few days, with temperatures dipping well below normal. The ‘Garden City’s' temperature on Wednesday was at 26 degrees Celsius, lower than that of Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, which recorded 29 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru was also cooler than Lonavala, a hill station in Maharashtra. Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky over the next 48 hours, accompanied by light rain and winds. (Representational Image)(Anagha Deshpande_HT)

Bengaluru weather over the next two days

Weather agencies predicted that the city will see a generally cloudy sky over the next 48 hours, accompanied by light rain and winds. “Maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a contradiction, data from the IMD revealed that Bengaluru saw sweltering temperature during the same period last year, observing a highest maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in June 2024.

In terms of rainfall, Bengaluru lies in a deficit in the month of June. However, data analysed between March 1 to May 31 said the entire state of Karnataka except Chamarajanagara has received an “excess” or “large excess” rainfall this year.

Bengaluru residents share ‘good weather’ posts on social media

Residents were quick to share their thoughts on social media, with a user writing, “There wasnt really that much heat in bengaluru to begin with, but filter coffee weather and rains are a good vibe. Passing showers are also good because any moderate or heavy rain would waterlog the city.”

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Agency (KSNDMA) issued the following weather alerts on Tuesday:

– Red Alert: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu

– Orange Alert: Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

– Yellow Alert: Belagavi, Hassan, Mysuru