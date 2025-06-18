DK Shivakumar says Nandini will get space in 8 metro stations, amid political row over Amul outlets in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday sought to calm rising criticism over the presence of Amul kiosks in Bengaluru's Namma Metro stations, assuring that Karnataka's homegrown dairy brand, Nandini, will be given space in eight locations across the metro network. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

What DK Shivakumar said?

Shivakumar clarified that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had floated tenders for retail spaces at 10 metro stations, but only Amul—managed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd—had submitted applications. He pointed out that even the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini brand, had not come forward during the tender process.

“Except Amul, no other entity applied for the outlets — not even KMF. Now, we’ve directed KMF to participate and apply for the remaining spots. Out of the 10 locations, Amul secured space through a global tender process and has already opened stores at two stations. It wouldn’t be right to shut them down now. But I’ve instructed that Nandini outlets be established at the remaining eight stations,” Shivakumar said, addressing the backlash.

BMRCL had floated tenders for setting up kiosks at the following metro stations: Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.

The issue has triggered political tension, with opposition BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of sidelining the Nandini brand in favour of Gujarat-based Amul. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan slammed the state government on social media, calling it a betrayal of Karnataka’s dairy farmers.

“In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls, Congress had falsely accused BJP of favouring outsiders. But now, under their own watch, they’ve allowed Amul kiosks at 10 metro stations, pushing aside Nandini. This is nothing but hypocrisy,” Mohan posted on X