‘Betrayed farmers, displaced Nandini’: Bengaluru MP slams Congress over Amul kiosks in metro stations

BJP leader and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan took to social media on Wednesday to launch a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of favouring Gujarat-based Amul over the homegrown Nandini brand and "betraying" the state's dairy farmers.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mohan accused the Congress of hypocrisy, recalling that the party had previously accused the BJP of favouring “outsiders” during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress falsely accused BJP of favouring outsiders. But now, the same Congress government, which oversees BMRCL’s operations and maintenance, has enabled Amul kiosks at 10 Metro stations to displace Nandini. A classic case of hypocrisy,” Mohan wrote.

Check out his post here:

His criticism comes in the wake of a fresh row over the Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini brand and Gujarat’s Amul, after it emerged that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had signed an agreement with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd to set up Amul kiosks at ten major Metro stations across Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported.

In its latest house journal, BMRCL announced the move as a commuter-friendly initiative, “Now, Metro users can buy milk, chocolates, ice-cream, instant food products and snacks at stations. This is to improve commuter convenience by providing access to trusted dairy products within Metro premises,” it stated.

The kiosks will come up at the following stations: Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar and Banashankari, the report added.

