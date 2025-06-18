DK Shivakumar appeals for calm after SC order on Thug Life: ‘Don’t take law into your hands’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged pro-Kannada organisations to uphold peace and abide by the Supreme Court’s directive allowing the screening of Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life in the state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that the police are investigating the case.(PTI)

Responding to the apex court’s order, which asked the state government to ensure that the film is released without disruption, Shivakumar said, “We should all respect the court’s decision in the Kamal Haasan case. I appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to cross the line and to maintain peace. No one should take the law into their own hands. Our state has always been known for peace.”

Shivakumar’s appeal came hours after the Supreme Court sought an explanation from the Karnataka government over delays and opposition to the release of Thug Life, which hit theatres across India on June 5.

The movie—directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR—ran into controversy in Karnataka after Haasan’s comments about the Kannada language were seen as offensive by several local groups. Kannada activists have staged protests and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had earlier banned the release of the film in the state, demanding a public apology from the veteran actor.

Amid the rising tensions, Kamal Haasan moved the Karnataka High Court seeking intervention to ensure the film’s release in the state. The petition was filed through the CEO of his production house, Rajkamal Films International.

Speaking to the media last week, Haasan defended his comments and said he would not apologise unless he believed he was in the wrong. “India is a democracy, and I believe in law and justice. My affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is well known. Only those with an agenda are questioning it,” he said, adding that he had faced threats before but would not offer an apology under pressure.

Despite the backlash, Haasan maintained that he stands by his statements. Pro-Kannada groups, however, have continued to demand a formal apology for what they claim hurt the sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

