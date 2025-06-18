‘Tipping feels like bribing’: Bengaluru Woman’s post on auto apps sparks online debate

As complaints mount over rising auto fares in Bengaluru, a woman’s criticism of the tipping feature on ride-hailing apps has ignited a broader conversation on social media about fair pricing, user experience, and accessibility. Tipping auto drivers through aggregator apps is a usual thing, especially in Bengaluru. (X/@Adil_Husain_)

In a viral post on X, a user named Dwija expressed her frustration with the practice of tipping auto drivers just to get a ride accepted. "Bengaluru auto booking apps, I am very sorry to say but the tipping feature has to be the worst feature on your apps,” she wrote. “It’s like bribing the drivers to accept your request. And honestly, tipping should be based on a good experience—not used to get one.”

Dwija’s post struck a chord with many users but also triggered a range of reactions, with some defending the tipping mechanism as a practical workaround in a high-demand market.

“Let capitalism take its course,” one user wrote. “This system works much better. If you're in a hurry or if it's raining, you can tip a little extra and get an auto quickly. If you're not in a rush, wait it out or choose another mode of transport. At least now you have the option.”

Others took issue not with tipping itself but with how it’s implemented. “It’s not really about the tip,” another user responded. “The user experience is poor. I’m willing to pay extra if no one’s accepting, but I shouldn’t have to keep adjusting the amount repeatedly. The app should just auto-adjust and give me a fare range.”

A third voice added, “Tipping 10-20% of the fare usually worked for me and improved booking chances. But it’s a shallow fix for a bigger supply-demand mismatch.”

Several users pointed to a larger context: rising ride fares in the city, especially since the Karnataka government’s ban on bike taxis. Many residents argue that the ban has reduced affordable last-mile connectivity options and increased dependence on autos, further straining the system.

There have been growing calls for the state to revisit its decision and introduce clear regulations that would allow bike taxis to operate legally, giving commuters more choices and potentially easing pressure on the auto-rickshaw network.