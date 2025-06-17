Karnataka woman detained for branding son with hot iron rod as punishment for being ‘naughty’

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked outrage and concern, a woman from Old Hubballi has been detained for allegedly burning her young son with a hot iron rod as a form of punishment. The incident took place on Monday in Tippu Nagar, 4th Cross, and came to light after the child's screams alerted local residents, who intervened and alerted the police. Karnataka woman allegedly abused his son with hot iron rod for 'being naughty'(HT_PRINT)

The woman, identified as Anusha Hulimara, is accused of subjecting her son to extreme physical abuse by branding his legs, hands, and neck with a heated metal rod. According to police sources, Hulimara allegedly lost her temper over the child’s “naughty” or disobedient behavior and resorted to this cruel form of punishment.

Shocked by the boy’s cries and visible injuries, concerned neighbors rushed to the house and found the child in severe distress, bearing fresh burn marks across his body. The residents immediately rescued the boy and contacted the authorities. Officers from the Old Town Hubballi Police Station arrived at the scene, detained the woman, and launched an investigation into the case.

A video from the incident, now being circulated on social media, shows the young boy visibly shaken and injured, with red scald marks on his limbs and face. In the clip, the boy can be seen narrating how his mother used a hot iron rod to burn him. The visuals have led to widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about child abuse within households.

Responding swiftly to the incident, officials from the Karnataka State Child Welfare Department were notified. They have since taken charge of the child’s care and are working to ensure he receives the necessary medical treatment, emotional support, and rehabilitation.

(With PTI inputs)