Delhi man asks Bengaluru stranger to host him for breakfast: 'Divided by languages, united by food'

In a heartwarming moment that has touched thousands online, a recent video of an Instagram influencer being warmly welcomed into a Bengaluru home for breakfast is winning hearts and reminding everyone why the city is known for its hospitality. Instagram influencer Sadeev Singh shares the video of warm hospitality he received from a stranger family in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the video

The video, now widely shared on social media, features influencer and startup founder Sadeev Singh as he sets out on a unique mission — to experience an authentic, home-cooked breakfast in a typical Bengaluru household. Roaming the streets of the city, Singh approaches a house and politely asks a woman at the entrance, “Ma’am, I’m from Delhi and I’d love to try a traditional local breakfast. Can I eat at your home?”

Without hesitation, the woman says, “Let me ask uncle,” referring to her husband. Moments later, the man of the house steps out and greets Singh with a warm smile, inviting him in without a second thought. The family served him a plate of Ragi Mudde — Karnataka’s signature millet-based delicacy — offering not just a meal, but a slice of their daily life and heartfelt hospitality.

Beyond the food, the family also offered words of encouragement, telling Singh to stay committed and succeed in his journey. The wholesome interaction ended with laughter, photos, and a grateful goodbye. “People in Bengaluru are too sweet,” Singh later remarked, capturing the essence of the experience.

The internet responded with overwhelming positivity. Users called the gesture a reflection of the city's true spirit, especially in times when some recent incidents have cast a shadow on Bengaluru’s image as an inclusive city. “This is the real Bengaluru,” one comment read. “Thanks for putting this out! Social media may be full of jokes about the city, but this is the side that matters — the warmth.”

Another emotional comment added, “This made me so happy. You visiting them must have brought them immense joy. Please try and meet them again — they probably needed that company more than you’ll ever know.”

Some users even reflected on the deeper emotional layers of the moment. “Maybe their own children live far away. They might have seen their son in you. Thank you for spending time with them,” one thoughtful commenter said.

And of course, the love for Ragi Mudde stood strong. “If someone gives you Ragi Mudde, you’re in the right place,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.