Bengaluru bike-taxi ban: Over 100 illegal two-wheelers seized on day 1 of enforcement

A statewide enforcement drive against illegal bike taxis kicked off across Karnataka on June 16, following the expiry of the extended deadline granted by the Karnataka High Court to halt operations. On the very first day of the crackdown, transport officials seized over 103 two-wheelers operating as bike taxis in Bengaluru alone, reported Money Control. Bike taxis in Bengaluru were banned from June 16.

Bike taxis seized in various parts of Bengaluru

According to the report, the largest number of seizures were made under the jurisdiction of RTO Bengaluru (West), which impounded 16 vehicles. This was closely followed by RTO Electronics City with 15, RTO KR Puram with 13, and RTO Bengaluru (East) with 12 bike taxis. Other areas included RTO Bengaluru (North) and (South) with 10 vehicles each, RTO Bengaluru (Central) with 8, and five vehicles each in the limits of RTO Jnanabharathi, RTO Chandapura, and ARTO Devanahalli. RTO Yelahanka reported four seizures.

Transport department officials told the publication that the enforcement drive will intensify in the coming days, with continued checks planned at key locations across the city. The crackdown follows the state government’s official ban on bike taxi services operated by aggregators like Rapido and Uber, which had continued operations despite repeated legal and regulatory warnings.

The action stems from a directive by the Karnataka High Court on April 2, which instructed the state government to create a legal framework for bike taxi operations within three months. While the court had initially ordered that all operations cease within six weeks, the deadline was later extended to June 15. With no new regulations put in place, the ban came into effect from June 16, prompting immediate enforcement.