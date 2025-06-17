Bengaluru police crack down on drunk driving among school bus drivers, 58 booked, vehicles seized

In a major safety enforcement initiative, the Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive on Monday morning to check for drunk driving among school vehicle drivers. The three-hour operation, held between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM, resulted in 58 school drivers being booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. Many school bus drivers in Bengaluru were made go through the alcohol tests and 58 of them tested positive.

Licenses likley to be cancelled

A total of 4,559 school vehicle drivers were tested across the city during the surprise checks. Of those, 58 were found to have consumed alcohol and were immediately prosecuted under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act.

In a stern move, the police also seized the vehicles driven by the offenders and recommended cancellation of their permits to the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The driving licences of the errant drivers have also been sent to RTOs for suspension.

In an official statement earlier, Bengaluru Police said, “The vehicles in which the driver was found driving under influence of alcohol have been seized, and the permits of such vehicles have been recommended for cancellation by concerned RTOs.”

The police assured citizens that these enforcement measures are part of a larger effort to enhance safety on city roads, especially for school-going children. “Special drives will continue to make the city roads safer by stringent enforcement of traffic rules,” the statement added.

This crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the safety of school transportation in the city. In recent months, several school buses have been flagged for traffic violations and reckless driving. Following multiple complaints from parents and school authorities, the Bengaluru police intensified their vigilance.

Officials also confirmed that such surprise checks will be conducted regularly across the city and warned that licences of drivers found violating rules will be cancelled.