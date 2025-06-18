‘Thug Life’ row: Pro-Kannada outfit chief says Kamal Haasan ‘should have apologised’

Amid the ongoing controversy over Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, pro-Kannada groups have continued to voice dissatisfaction with the actor’s past remarks about the Kannada language, even as the Supreme Court cleared the film for release in Karnataka. There were several protests against actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial remarks about the Kannada language, in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Praveen Shetty, chief of a prominent pro-Kannada organisation, stated that they are not opposing the release of the movie itself, but are upset that Haasan did not apologise for his controversial comments.

"We are not opposing the release of the movie 'Thug Life' of Kamal Haasan. It was a simple issue. After hurting the sentiments of Karnataka by saying that the Kannada language has been born out of the Tamil language, he should have apologised as per the suggestions given by the Karnataka HC. But he went to the Supreme Court. Now, the Supreme Court has given an order, so we will accept it. Curbing activism by deploying police is against the Constitution and the law of the land," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the film must be allowed to screen in Karnataka and criticised the Karnataka High Court for suggesting Haasan should apologise. The top court said it was not the judiciary’s role to demand an apology from the actor.

Following the ruling, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged pro-Kannada organisations to maintain peace and abide by the Supreme Court’s decision. He appealed to activists to ensure the film’s screening proceeds without disruption.

Despite the court’s directive, the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike, a leading pro-Kannada outfit, has announced it will call for a public boycott of the film, citing Haasan’s failure to issue an apology.