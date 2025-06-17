'Thug Life' row: Will honour Supreme Court order, says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Kannada activists to respect the Supreme Court’s directive allowing the screening of Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life, following protests over the actor’s earlier remarks on the Kannada language, news agency PTI reported. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar further added that Bengaluru, as a global city, is known for its inclusiveness. (PTI)

The apex court had pulled up the state government for not ensuring the film’s release, stating that “mob and vigilante justice cannot be allowed to take over the streets.”

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said, “We have to abide by the Supreme Court order with honour. Everyone has limitations. I appeal to various organisations that we must have our limitations.”

Several Kannada groups had staged protests, lodged police complaints, and warned cinema owners against screening the film, alleging that Haasan had insulted Kannada with his controversial comment about the language’s history.

Appealing for calm, Shivakumar said, “No one should take the law into their hands. Karnataka has always been a peace-loving state. We gave activists the space to voice their concerns, but the court’s order must be respected.”

Bengaluru known for inclusiveness

He further added that Bengaluru, as a global city, is known for its inclusiveness. “We have accommodated all castes, cultures, and languages in this international city. The people of Karnataka have always been large-hearted.”

He also pointed out that no one can spoil the self-esteem of Kannada and the state government is also in favour of it but one has to honour the court.

Thug Life hit screens nationwide on June 5 but faced disruptions in Karnataka amid the controversy.

