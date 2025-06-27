Ravi Mohan reveals he has been living in rented home for first time since split with Aarti Ravi; internet calls him out

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has been constantly in the limelight since his split with wife Aarti Ravi. His public appearances with singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis only added fuel to the fire. At a pre-release event for the film 3 BHK, starring Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu and Meetha Raghunath, he talked about his living situation and said he’s living in a rented house for the ‘first time’. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis throw party to celebrate her song release; Madhavan, Sudha Kongara attend. See inside pics) Ravi Mohan revealed previously that he left home after split with Aarti Ravi.

Ravi Mohan on living in a rented house

3 BHK is a coming-of-age family drama based on the short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam. The actor claimed that he could resonate with the film’s subject, given how he’s living in a rented home now. “I’ve never lived in a rented house before. Since my birth, I’ve only stayed at homes that belonged to me,” said Ravi, adding, “Now, I am living in a rented house and I can relate to the film. This film has been inspiring, and I want to live the rest of my life happily.”

Internet reacts

Once his statement began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), people thought his statement reeked of privilege. One X user wrote, “Why is he talking crap? You're an actor who got paid in crores, don't talk like you're a laborer who actually has struggles Livin in a rented house!” Another wrote, “You are still married and having an ema so obviously you will be in a rented house. Stop pulling the sympathy card.” One pointed out, “Also please tell us how much your rent sets you behind @iam_RaviMohan. Surely it will be in lakhs,” while another questioned, “Living in rented house but can produce movies.”

The separation from Aarti Ravi

Ravi’s statement comes after his separation from wife Aarti last year. In May, the actor wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that Kenishaa was by his side when he left his home ‘barefoot, in a night suit, stripped of wallet and dignity.’ “She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this - she carries light,” he wrote. Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and he announced he was parting ways with her in 2024.