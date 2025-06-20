Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis throw party to celebrate her song release; Madhavan, Sudha Kongara attend. See inside pics

Actor Ravi Mohan and his girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, threw a party in Chennai to celebrate her song Andrum Indrum. Kenishaa took to Instagram to post pictures from the bash, which saw Madhavan and Sudha Kongara in attendance. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi says her children are learning unconditional love from her father amid separation from Ravi Mohan) Kenishaa Francis posted happy pictures from her party with Ravi Mohan, Madhavan and others.

Ravi Mohan, Kenishaa Francis’ bash

Kenishaa posted numerous pictures on her Instagram celebrating her latest song. One picture showed director Sudha all smiles as she posed for a picture with Ravi, Kenishaa and a friend. Another saw Madhavan engrossed in Kenishaa’s live performance. One picture showed Ravi cheering for Kenishaa, and another saw them posing together with friends.

Posting the pictures, Kenishaa wrote on her Instagram, “WE hosted a gratitude party to the army that made #andrumindrum and to our warmest well wishers and friends that truly have been a backbone of support through so much. Indeed this evening was fun, crazy and all that jazz but most importantly it was an evening of a beautiful mutual appreciation between every single one of them that turned up!”

She ended the note with, “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always hold gratitude and love. #andrumindrum (link in bio) is yours world.. tell us how you’re vibing with our track.”

About Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis

Ravi married Aarti Ravi in 2009, and the couple has two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. In 2024, the actor confirmed rumours that he was separated from Aarti and was filing for divorce. Aarti claimed she and the kids were blindsided by his announcement.

Kenishaa initially denied she was dating Ravi, revealing that he was her client as she is a spiritual healer. However, the two have made public appearances together since then, seemingly confirming their relationship. Ravi also called Kenishaa his ‘lifeline’, alleging Aarti was abusive. Aarti claimed she has proof Kenishaa broke their marriage.