R Madhavan says he wanted pee scene in Shaitaan to look ‘disgusting’: ‘I covered myself with a blanket’

Shaitaan, the psychological horror thriller which released last year, was a box office hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and Jyotika, with R Madhavan playing a negative character. In an new interaction with Kajol about her upcoming horror film Maa, Madhavan opened up about doing some scenes as an actor which made him uncomfortable. The urination scene in Shaitaan was one of them, as Madhavan explained how he tackled that bit as an actor. (Also read: Shaitaan actor Janki Bodiwala reveals Vash director asked her to pee for real in scene: ‘I said yes because of that’) Madhavan, Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan was a box office hit.

What Madhavan said

Kajol asked Madhavan during the interaction, which was shared by JioStudios on their YouTube channel, whether he had any qualms with a scene in the film because it felt too close to reality. In response, Madhavan said, “More than that, it was very sensitive. Ek scene hain jaha pe meri beti ko main raat bhar nachata hoon, and she can't hold her bladder anymore, and she pees. Toh, original me alag tarika tha, but isme kya hua tha ki as a villain also if I see that na, so the whole messaging changes. I was trying to figure out ki isko kaisa kare ki ekdum disgust mein badal de (There was a scene where I make my daughter dance for the whole night and she pees. Now, as a villain, if I see that it comes off with a different message. I wanted it to turn into disgust!)”

What happened next

He went on to add, “Then I covered myself with a blanket so I didn't have to see it, and I felt really relieved as an actor also that I don't have to react to that also. I am just telling the mother, can you go help your daughter? Aise bohot saare scenes aaye jaha I was feeling uncomfortable so uska maine tod nikal diya (There were many scenes like these which made me feel uncomfortable and I had to come out of it somehow).”

A Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan tells the story of a family held hostage in their home by a mysterious stranger who gains control over a young woman. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological horror thriller made above ₹100 crore in India.