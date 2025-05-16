Shaitaan actor Janki Bodiwala reveals Vash director asked her to pee for real in scene: ‘I said yes because of that’

Actor Janki Bodiwala had a surprising revelation about the Gujarati horror film Vash, the film that was remade with her in Hindi as Shaitaan. In a roundtable discussion with Filmfare, she revealed that Vash director Krishnadev Yagnik asked her if she could urinate for real in a key scene from the film. (Also Read: Did Ananya Panday 'get her butt done'? Actor opens up on chatter around her changing body: ‘You can never win’) Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala in a still from the Gujarati film Vash,

Janki Bodiwala was asked to pee for real

Janki spoke of the scene where her possessed character Aarya urinates herself in a moment of distress to stop her father from making a situation worse. Talking about the scene, she revealed that the director of Vash asked her if she would urinate for real, “I did the Gujarati version, and I had the same scene to perform there. While we were doing workshops, the director, he’s a very good person. He asked me, can you just do it for real? The pee scene. It will make a big impact. And I was so happy about it. Like, whoa! Being an actor, I’m getting a chance to do it on screen. Something that no one has ever done.”

However, once they got to filming the scened seemed impossible to do how Janki and the director wanted, she says. Janki revealed that the scene was why she had agreed to do the film in the first place because it excited her as an actor. She said, “But later, it didn’t happen because of art thing and it would have taken many retakes. It wouldn’t have been possible practically on set. So we found a way of doing that. I was happy I get to do things I can’t in real life. And that scene is like literally the favourite scene. And because of that scene, I said yes to that film.”

Vash and Shaitaan

Vash, starring Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal and Hiten Kumar, and Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, tell the story of a family held hostage in their home by a mysterious stranger who gains control over a young woman. Janaki played the daughter who falls for the stranger’s trap in both the films, which were received well.