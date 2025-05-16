Did Ananya Panday 'get her butt done'? Actor opens up on chatter around her changing body: ‘You can never win’

Ananya Panday is tired and done with all the chatter around her changing body. In a chat with content creator Lilly Singh, Ananya spoke about how the social media loves to speculate about her changing body, without knowing the truth. Ananya Panday highlights the unrealistic beauty standards set by the industry and emphasises her commitment to embracing her natural self amidst constant scrutiny.(PTI)

'You can never win'

Ananya spoke about how earlier in her life, people would bully her for being too skinny, and now, think that she has got things done to make her butt bigger.

"I feel like you can never win. I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. Everyone used to kind of make fun about that. They were like, ‘Oh, you have chicken legs. You look like a matchstick. You are like a flat-screen TV. You don’t have tits. You don’t have an ass.’ So that was what it was first," she said.

“Now that I’m growing up and naturally, my body is filling out, they were like, ‘Oh, there’s no way. She’s got her butt done. She’s got this done.’ You can never win.”

What is Ananya's analysis?

Ananya feels all of this happens because she is a woman. "It’s constantly for anything you do. No matter what shape you are, no matter what size you are. People will constantly have something to say and criticise especially with women. I don’t feel like they do that to men at all. The hate that comes towards women is a lot more."

Ananya did say that perhaps the beauty industry and celebrities are also to blame, considering how strictly they keep up the facade of perfection. "I also feel like it's our fault also, because we have set unrealistic beauty standards in films. As an actress, I have put that message out there in the films and the songs that I've done." She, however, said that she is trying to rectify that but being her natural self in real life.