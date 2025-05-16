Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Ananya Panday 'get her butt done'? Actor opens up on chatter around her changing body: ‘You can never win’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Ananya Panday addresses body shaming and societal pressures on women, sharing her experiences of being criticized for her changing body. 

Ananya Panday is tired and done with all the chatter around her changing body. In a chat with content creator Lilly Singh, Ananya spoke about how the social media loves to speculate about her changing body, without knowing the truth.

Ananya Panday highlights the unrealistic beauty standards set by the industry and emphasises her commitment to embracing her natural self amidst constant scrutiny.(PTI)
Ananya Panday highlights the unrealistic beauty standards set by the industry and emphasises her commitment to embracing her natural self amidst constant scrutiny.(PTI)

'You can never win'

Ananya spoke about how earlier in her life, people would bully her for being too skinny, and now, think that she has got things done to make her butt bigger.

"I feel like you can never win. I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. Everyone used to kind of make fun about that. They were like, ‘Oh, you have chicken legs. You look like a matchstick. You are like a flat-screen TV. You don’t have tits. You don’t have an ass.’ So that was what it was first," she said.

“Now that I’m growing up and naturally, my body is filling out, they were like, ‘Oh, there’s no way. She’s got her butt done. She’s got this done.’ You can never win.”

What is Ananya's analysis?

Ananya feels all of this happens because she is a woman. "It’s constantly for anything you do. No matter what shape you are, no matter what size you are. People will constantly have something to say and criticise especially with women. I don’t feel like they do that to men at all. The hate that comes towards women is a lot more."

Ananya did say that perhaps the beauty industry and celebrities are also to blame, considering how strictly they keep up the facade of perfection. "I also feel like it's our fault also, because we have set unrealistic beauty standards in films. As an actress, I have put that message out there in the films and the songs that I've done." She, however, said that she is trying to rectify that but being her natural self in real life.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did Ananya Panday 'get her butt done'? Actor opens up on chatter around her changing body: ‘You can never win’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On