Aarti Ravi says her children are learning unconditional love from her father amid separation from Ravi Mohan

Actor Ravi Mohan's estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for her father, Krishnamurthy Vijaykumar. She wrote about how he has been there for her through thick and thin, stating that her children learn what it's like to love without conditions from him. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan's girlfriend Kenishaa Francis addresses pregnancy rumours)

Aarti Ravi on her father

Calling her father the ‘man who loved her first’, Aarti wrote about what a rock her father has been through her separation from Ravi, “To the man who loved me first.. and still does. Some words are too heavy for everyday use. But today, I’ll try. When so much around me felt unsure, you were the one thing that wasn’t. There were days I didn’t know how I’d get through. But you were there. You didn’t ask what to do. You just stood by me — calm, steady, and strong.”

She then wrote that she took the kind of love she got from her dad for granted and that her children were learning unconditional love from him, “Daddy, I now see what I once took for granted — The way you always showed up, without needing to be asked. No noise, no praise — just you, being there. They say children mirror what they see. And while my boys are still figuring out the world, I know they’re learning something important: What it looks like to be loved without conditions. You didn’t just raise me. You’re raising them too — in all the ways that truly matter.”

Aarti ended the note by writing how her experiences have changed her, but she's trying to find her way back, "And Daddy… I know I'm not the same girl you once let go with hope in your eyes. Life has tested me in ways none of us expected. I know you'd want her back — just the way she was. I'm trying. And I promise — I'll find her again. I'll come back as your little girl."

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s separation

Ravi confirmed last year, after 15 years of marriage, that he was separated from his wife Aarti. The confirmation came after rumours of a separation made the rounds for weeks. Aarti claimed she and their sons were blindsided by his public announcement of the separation. This year, the former couple exchanged allegations on social media before deleting their posts. They filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. Ravi is rumoured to be dating spiritual healer-singer Kenishaa Francis.