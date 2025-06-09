Ravi Mohan's girlfriend Kenishaa Francis addresses pregnancy rumours

Actor Ravi Mohan is in the midst of divorcing his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, but many on the internet believe he has moved on with singer-healer Kenishaa Francis. There were even rumours that she was pregnant, apart from blaming her for the rift between Ravi and Aarti. In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Kenishaa clapped back at this. (Also Read: Ravi Mohan visits temple with Kenishaa Francis before launching studio's logo) Recently there has been a lot of chatter about Kenishaa Francis dating Ravi Mohan.

Kenishaa Francis on claims of pregnancy

Kenishaa discussed the multiple comments and rumours about her that have surfaced since she was linked to Ravi. One was when a still of her was mistaken to be a post about her rumoured pregnancy, which she posted with a note about ‘hope’.

Clarifying that it's a still from her song, Andrum Indrum, and what people mistook for a stomach is actually her arms, she said, “Many people are saying that I am pregnant. I don't have a six-pack, but I am not pregnant. Do I need permission to cross my arms now?”

Kenishaa also said that she's grateful for those who are mature. Addressing naysayers, she said, "I am not an angel, but I promise you, I'm not the devil either. It's like a rabbit hole where one gossip leads to another. There's time to address it and I could, but I choose not to.”

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis’ public appearances

Kenishaa made news when she was dragged into Ravi and Aarti’s divorce, but she claimed that the actor was just a friend and a client, as she’s a spiritual healer. The two attended a high-profile wedding in Chennai in May and twinned in gold outfits. Later, they also attended the wedding reception together. Most recently, they made headlines again after visiting the Kundrakudi Temple. Pictures of the two with garlands around their necks in traditional outfits surfaced online.

About Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi

Ravi confirmed rumours in September last year and announced that he was separated from his wife, Aarti Ravi. The couple got married in 2009 and have two sons together. Aarti claimed to have been blindsided by his public announcement. When Kenishaa's name was brought up, she clarified that she was Ravi’s friend and healer. In May, Ravi and Aarti went back and forth on social media after his public appearance with Kenishaa.