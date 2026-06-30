Shah Rukh's King vs Aneet's Shakti Shalini, Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan vs Ayushmann's Udta Teer: Box office clashes of 2026

Box-office clashes have been around for as long as the film industry itself. The remaining 2026 is no different. From a newcomer versus a superstar's film, to even similar themed films releasing on the same day, we round-up some high-voltage clashes happening this year: Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini, as of now, is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's King. July 3- Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do, Alpha

Actor Alia Bhatt gears up for her first-ever action film in the form of Alpha. Co-starring Sharvari, the thriller is another addition to the YRF SpyVerse, and traces the origin story of Sita (played by Alia), brought up and trained as an assassin by Bobby Deol's character. Interestingly, it clashes with Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, in which she too stars as an assassin, who is aurally and verbally challenged. August 14- Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2



The first look of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has created big buzz, since he returns to an avatar loved by his fans. The glimpse of the music, too has evoked the right amount of nostalgia. On the other hand, Sunny Deol returns to a genre he owns in Batwara 1947- patriotic. Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara's first look was shared on social media recently. August 28- Eetha vs Vvan vs Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Eetha

A three-way clash between a biopic, a supernatural thriller and a comedy is set for August 28. Shraddha Kapoor steps into the shoes of legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Vvan, on the other hand, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is a sequel to the 2006 film by the same name, and brings back the original cast- Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, among others. September 11- Haiwaan vs Udta Teer

Ayushmann, Sara; Akshay Kumar