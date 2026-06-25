'She is so tiny': Bobby Deol reveals why he was worried about hurting Alia Bhatt on Alpha set

"Audience will get to see a very new Alia Bhatt," director Shiv Rawail declared in a recently released behind-the-scenes video from the film Alpha. The making video shows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking on some of the film’s most challenging action sequences themselves. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol expressed his concern about hurting Alia while filming an intense action scene, but was ultimately left surprised by the actor. Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt play lead roles in Alpha.

Bobby Deol on shooting action scenes with Alia In the clip, Alia is seen shooting for her character Sita’s introduction. The actor called it a "challenging shoot" in the video. Alia also praised Sharvari and said that it was very easy and comfortable to work with her. She described Sharvari as "extremely hard-working."

The following BTS glimpses show Alia and Bobby’s characters engaged in combat. Expressing his concern about accidentally hurting Alia while shooting the intense sequence, Bobby said, "If you see us, Alia, physically standing next to each other, she is so tiny, which is why I was worried that I might hurt her while performing. But when I was on set with her, she was so damn good at it."

The making video highlights the scale and complexity of the action designed for the film. Action director Craig Macrae explained, “Rotations on wires, explosions, gunfights, knife fights. It's going to be a great ride.”