‘Ye kaunsa show hai’: Bobby Deol unaware of India's Got Latent even as Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari appear on it

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s recent appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 has kept social media buzzing, with fans dissecting every moment from the episode. Amid the chatter, a video of their Alpha co-star Bobby Deol has surfaced online where he is seen puzzled by a question about Samay Raina’s hit show, before claiming that he does not even know about its existence. Samay Raina returned with the second season of India's Got Latent with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.

Bobby on Samay Raina show A video of Bobby giving an interview to India TV has surfaced on social media amid the buzz around India’s Got Latent 2.

In the clip, the actor is asked about his Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appearing on Samay Raina’s popular show, and whether he would also consider joining it as a guest. However, Bobby chose not to give a direct answer and instead deftly sidestepped the question.

“Yeh kaunsa show hai (What show is this)? I don’t even know about it," Bobby is heard saying, and making a hand gesture to end the interview.

The video has left social media users amused, with many finding Bobby’s response and his attempt to dodge the question entertaining.

One social media user wrote, “Thats why he is LORD BOBBY." Another chimed in, “Respect increase for Bobby Deol.”