Samantha Ruth Prabhu says directors work hard to build larger-than-life male superstars: ‘Female stars deserve that too’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to the big screen after a brief hiatus with Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film received positive reviews and also performed well at the box office. However, very few female-led films enjoy similar commercial success. In a recent interview with Variety India, Samantha spoke about the need for filmmakers to invest more in female actors to create more women superstars. Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the Nandini Reddy film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says female actors need more investment When asked about the disparity in the film industry, where female actors still have to fight for better working conditions and higher pay despite their success, Samantha said, "It’s one step at a time. I’ve always said this: male superstars are not made in a day. Time and effort have gone into building larger-than-life male superstars. With every film, with every director working so hard to build this god-like status. It has taken time."

She further urged directors and producers to invest the same time and effort in female actors as they do in their male counterparts. "I feel that effort and time is not given to female stars. If directors and producers put that effort into building an actress into a superstar, it will be possible. We just need that time and investment."

About Maa Inti Bangaaram's success Helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, the film stars Samantha in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. It opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences and made a decent start at the box office, collecting ₹4.85 crore on its opening day. Within two weeks, the film crossed ₹50 crore at the domestic box office and over ₹80 crore worldwide.

With this, Maa Inti Bangaaram has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Anushka Shetty's Arundhati, which earned around ₹70 crore globally, making Samantha's film the highest-grossing women-led Telugu film to date.

During a success meet in Visakhapatnam, the film's producer, Raj Nidimoru, announced that a sequel is already in the works. He said, "I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it. For the first time, I am inspired to make another part. It will have double the fun and double the excitement. I will come back and tell you more about it later."

The film is especially significant for Samantha and Raj not only because of its commercial success but also because it coincided with a major milestone in their personal lives. The couple are expecting their first child, and Samantha is expected to take a maternity break soon.