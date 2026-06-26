Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot energetic Maa Inti Bangaaram song with morning sickness, says director Nandini Reddy

On iDream Media’s YouTube channel, Nandini was asked how she reacted when she heard about Samantha’s pregnancy, given that she’s also a close friend. She revealed that she found out about her pregnancy while they were shooting an energetic song for the film. “I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting the Thassadiya song. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever,” she said.

Looking at Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicking butt in a saree in Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, one would think that it was as effortless for her as it looks on screen. However, the actor was pregnant for a portion of the film’s shoot and was battling morning sickness, says the film’s director.

It’s only later that she found out that Samantha was feeling morning sickness while shooting for the song. “The next day, I asked her if her fever had come down. At first, she didn’t say anything. A minute later, she said, actually, I’m carrying and suffering from morning sickness. It was during the early part of pregnancy. From there, we took care during the rest of the shoot. Luckily, the action portions were already shot,” said Nandini.

Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Thassadiya is a wedding song with Rehman’s lyrics and vocals by Chinmayi Sripaada and Punya Selva. Pony Verma, Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographed the song, which shows Samantha dancing her heart out. Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed over ₹59 crore worldwide since its release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru Samantha and Raj dated for a while before making their relationship official on 1 December 2025 with a yogic ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple most recently worked together on Maa Inti Bangaaram, which Raj created. They also collaborated on The Family Man Season 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Subham.

After being spotted with a baby bump following the film’s release, Samantha confirmed the news at a press conference. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” she said, leading to cheers. She also spoke about the ‘triple celebration’ now, thanks to her wedding to Raj, her pregnancy, and the film’s success.