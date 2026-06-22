Nandini Reddy says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy comes at ‘beautiful’ time as Maa Inti Bangaaram grosses ₹43 crore

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the news ahead of their October anniversary amid speculation that they had split. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they parted ways. Samantha worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Last year, she began posting Raj's pictures on her social media before they tied the knot on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Recent work

Samantha took a break from films after she revealed her myositis, an autoimmune disorder, in 2022. After the 2000 film Jaanu, the Telugu remake of 96, she was only seen in a special number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. In 2022, she starred in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the Telugu film Yashoda. In 2023, her films Shaakunthalam and Kushi were released. After that, she produced the 2025 horror-comedy Subham, in which she had a cameo. Samantha also starred in Citadel in 2024. While she has yet to announce her upcoming films, she is working with Raj & DK in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.