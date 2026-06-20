Samantha Ruth Prabhu glad audiences are embracing Maa Into Bangaaram ‘irrespective of it being male-led or female-led’

She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.”

In the post, Samantha wrote, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

Nandini Reddy’s action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu , was released in theatres this Friday. The female-led film marks Samantha's first theatrical release in three years. On Saturday, Samantha took to her X account to share the film's box-office collection. Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹13.15 crore worldwide on its first day. The actor thanked audiences for showing so much love for the film. (Also read: Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film opens higher than Ghaati, The Girlfriend )

In India, the film collected ₹5.35 crore net on its opening day, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.

About the film The film follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others.

Speaking about acting and producing the film, Samantha earlier said as per a press statement, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."