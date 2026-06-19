Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film beats Yashoda, Ghaati, The Girlfriend openings

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Nandini Reddy’s action film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram, was released in theatres this Friday. The film created by Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame tells the story of a woman who tries to safeguard her family from her violent past. The film’s openings have beaten the day 1 collections of films such as Yashoda, Ghaati and The Girlfriend. (Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets her Baashha, Vikram moment in punchy action film) Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹4.20 crore net in India on its opening day. The film registered 36% occupancy from 2038 shows. This means that the Nandini-directed film has surpassed Samantha’s previous highest solo film opener, Yashoda’s day 1 collections. The 2022 dystopian thriller had collected ₹3.06 crore net in India on its first day.

Maa Inti Bangaaram has also beaten the opening of Anushka Shetty’s 2025 film Ghaati, which registered a ₹2 crore opening. Rashmika Mandanna-led 2025 film The Girlfriend had brought in ₹1.30 crore. It has also surpassed the opening of Samantha and Nandini’s previous 2019 hit Oh! Baby, which collected ₹2.5 crore. With the weekend approaching and good word-of-mouth for the film so far, it remains to be seen how much it collects in its opening weekend.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others.

The film tells the story of Swarna (Samantha), who meets her husband Anirudh’s (Diganth) parents for the first time since their marriage. While she’s worried about making a good impression on them and winning them over with her nonexistent cooking and homemaking skills, Karuna (Gulshan) resurfaces to ruin whatever she has built. Swarna must find a way to fight back without letting her family know about her past.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Give Samantha more action films with heart because she clearly thrives in the genre. As Swarna and Kiranmayi love to say, “Let’s come on!” Could Maa Inti Bangaaram have been better? Sure. But this is not a film that will leave you itching to go towards the exit sign. You’ll even want to stick around till the end for the cameo by Vennela Kishore during the credits. Now that’s a win.”