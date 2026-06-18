Raj Nidimoru holds Samantha Ruth Prabhu close protectively as they are crowded by fans in Tirumala. Watch

Raj is clearly not one for public displays of affection, famously refusing to tell Samantha he loved her on stage at a recent event. However, as they finished their darshan and headed out of the temple, a large crowd gathered around them, trying to catch a glimpse of Samantha. A paparazzi video shows Raj holding her close, with their team trying to move people aside. One young fan standing near the couple can even be seen trying to hold back her excitement.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu , her filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru , and the team of Maa Inti Bangaram visited Tirumala on Thursday ahead of the release of their new film. As fans crowded around them to catch a glimpse of the actor, Raj held her protectively as they made their way out of the Lord Balaji temple.

Another video shows the couple having an easier time as they head into the temple. Samantha and Raj were accompanied by Maa Inti Bangaram director Nandini Reddy, co-star Sreemukhi, and Tralala Moving Pictures producer Himank Duvvuru. The video shows Samantha chatting to other devotees who greet her and waving at fans. The actor opted for a cream kurta set paired with a mustard-and-gold dupatta for the occasion. The team also posed for pictures together after making their way out.

About Maa Inti Bangaram Maa Inti Bangaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru and written by him and Vasanth Maringanti, with additional screenplay by Prahas Boppudi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah and others star in it. The promotional material hints at the story of an unassuming housewife who’s forced to reveal her violent past when her family’s safety is threatened.

This film is Samantha’s return to the silver screen after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. In 2024, she starred in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. In 2025, the actor made a cameo appearance in Subham, which she also produced. At the pre-release event of Maa Inti Bangaram, Nandini spoke about working with Samantha for the third time.

“I have done three films with Sam (Jabardasth in 2013, Oh! Baby in 2019 and Maa Inti Bangaram in 2026). Out of those, she brought two of them to me. She brought it with trust in me; I hope I have lived up to it. You will all see the Sam you like, times 10, on June 19. That’s a promise,” she said.