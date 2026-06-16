Raj Nidimoru refuses to tell wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu he loves her at Maa Inti Bangaram event: ‘Nothing new’

At the pre-release event of Maa Inti Bangaram, the audience kept cheering as Raj spoke about the film’s team. At one point, when he claimed he couldn’t understand what they were saying, Suma, who was anchoring the show, chimed in and pulled his leg by stating they’re asking him to tell his wife he loves her. Raj , however, refused to do so, saying, “A lot of people have already told her that on stage. They’re screaming it from there, too. So, it’s nothing new.”

On Monday evening, the team behind Maa Inti Bangaram held an event in Hyderabad to promote the film ahead of its June 19 release. Director Nandini Reddy, lead star and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu , film’s creator and her husband Raj Nidimoru , and others were in attendance. When asked to tell Samantha he loves her, Raj refused to do so on stage, creating an awkward moment. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram recovers full investment even before it hits screens; producer confirms )

Keeping it strictly professional, Raj did speak about Samantha’s work in the film. “I realised while shooting Bangaram that if we wrote the scenes in a certain way, Samantha would suddenly burst out and do it in the first take. And I realise what an incredible actor she is,” he said, adding, “Every time we test her with a new scene or a new edge, she shows something else that I haven’t seen before. So, it’s very exciting to work with an incredible actress like that. (turns to Samantha) I’m treating you like an actor right now. I’m talking to you like an actor.”

Raj also claimed that, despite his extensive work in Hindi, he hasn’t felt the kind of excitement he has for Maa Inti Bangaram in the Telugu states. Raj previously worked with Samantha in Season 2 of The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu claims she’s feeling pressure as producer Samantha, who produced Maa Inti Bangaram under Tralala Moving Pictures, said she’s feeling pressure as a producer ahead of the film’s release. She also thanked everyone on the team, name by name, crediting the crew for the film’s future success. The actor-producer mentioned that stars usually take credit, but many people are behind making a film a success.

As for Raj & DK, she blushed as her fans hooted. She smiled widely, saying, “What do I even say? There’s no such thing as luck. They show me how to be the hardest worker in the room. They don’t talk much about it, but they’re constantly working. That’s what I learnt from them.”