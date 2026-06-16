Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram recovers full investment even before it hits screens; producer confirms

Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram is gearing up for release on June 19. It marks the actor's return to the silver screen after three years. Even before the film hits screens, it has recovered its full production investment. Producer Himank Duvvuru of Tralala Moving Pictures has confirmed the news. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaram.

Maa Inti Bangaram recovers full investment According to the film’s team, Maa Inti Bangaram had strong demand for theatrical and non-theatrical rights, which helped it achieve recovery. Buyers' interest across territories and platforms has been consistent and competitive, they say in a press release. In fact, all deals have been confirmed and closed ahead of its release this week.

“For a female-led Telugu film in the current market, this is a strong commercial signal. The rights were packaged early, buyers were engaged well in advance, and every deal was closed with the intention of making it successful together with our distributors and buyers. We hope to keep up the faith they have shown in our movie,” say the makers.

Producer calls it gratifying Producer Himank called the kind of response they’ve gotten gratifying, stating, “Recovering our full investment before the film even hits screens is a testament to the belief the market has placed in Maa Inti Bangaaram. For a female-led Telugu film, this kind of response from buyers across territories and platforms is truly gratifying.”

He also stated that Tralala Moving Pictures has stood strong behind Maa Inti Bangaram’s story and Samantha’s ‘powerhouse presence’. “To see that conviction reflected commercially means everything,” says Himank.

Director Nandini also spoke about the film at a recent event and said, “I have done three films with Sam (Jabardasth in 2013, Oh! Baby in 2019 and Maa Inti Bangaram in 2026). Out of those, she brought two of them to me. She brought it with trust in me; I hope I have lived up to it. You will all see the Sam you like, times 10, on June 19. That’s a promise.”