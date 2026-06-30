Cara Delevingne confirms dating Amber Heard during split from Johnny Depp, says he was crazy with jealousy

Amber Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp was one of the most widely publicised celebrity breakups in Hollywood. During that period, Amber was frequently rumoured to be dating actor-model Cara Delevingne. Recently, Cara finally broke her silence. She not only confirmed their past relationship but also shared an interesting detail about when their romance actually began. Cara Delevingne spoke about relationship with Amber Heard. (Pic: AFP, Reuters)

Cara confirms old romance with Amber Heard During an interview, British broadcaster Louis Theroux prompted Cara to speak about her relationship with Amber and said that "Depp was driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you," she responded saying, "Am I meant to comment? It's because we did a movie together, and it was called 'London Fields'. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced it had, I suppose."

She added, "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. ... But she was also entangled with other people." When the interviewer asked about Amber's rumoured romance with billionaire Elon Musk, Cara agreed and said, "There you go."

Amber-Depp divorce Amber Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp between 2015 and 2016. Following their separation, the former couple became embroiled in one of Hollywood's most closely watched legal disputes, with both accusing each other of domestic abuse and pursuing multiple high-profile defamation lawsuits.

The legal conflict began after Heard published a 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she did not mention Depp by name, he filed a $50 million defamation suit, claiming the article implied he was an abuser and severely damaged his reputation and career. Heard responded with a $100 million countersuit, alleging that Depp's lawyer had defamed her by describing her allegations as a hoax.

Their years-long legal battle finally came to an end in December 2022, when Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million as part of a settlement. The agreement followed the widely publicised Virginia defamation trial, where the jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming one another. However, Depp received the larger damages award.

After the trial, Amber's career took a major hit. She moved away from Los Angeles, largely stepped away from major studio projects, and relocated to Madrid, Spain. She now lives a quieter, more private life away from intense public and media scrutiny.