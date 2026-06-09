Quote of the day by Johnny Depp: 'I felt weirdness for many years, I went through periods where I wasted time'

As Johnny Depp turns 63 on June 9, a look back at a defining reflection from his past offers a window into the friction between creative integrity and commercial expectation. In a 2006 interview with The Guardian, recorded at the peak of his global fame for Pirates of the Caribbean, the actor candidly looked back on his turbulent road through the 1990s. Also read | Quote of the day by Ajay Devgn: 'Awards are only given to those who...' Johnny Depp reflected on his unconventional career choices from the 90s in an old interview. (File Photo/ AP)

The 2006 Johnny Depp quote that still matters "I felt weirdness for many years. I went through periods where I wasted time and felt awful about stuff. Just not comfortable in my own skin," Johnny Depp confessed.

While the admission of feeling like an outsider is deeply relatable, the full context of his statement reveals a deeper truth about what it means to measure success on your own terms — even when the industry insists you are failing.

The 'box-office poison' years After Edward Scissorhands in 1990, Johnny Depp rejected the heartthrob path. He chose odd, ambitious films like Ed Wood and Dead Man over safe bets. By studio standards, a decade of movies that didn’t recoup budgets earned him a brutal label: 'box-office poison'.

Johnny called it a 'miracle' that he could still choose his characters while losing studios money. For him, the 90s weren’t a slump. The value was in the work itself — collaborating with directors like Tim Burton and Terry Gilliam on films that felt personal. Still, the toll was real. Feeling 'weirdness' and discomfort in his own skin shows that even fierce independence doesn’t shield you from doubt. The 'wasted time' he mentions points to self-alienation that comes with refusing to conform.

In an era of algorithms, franchise math, and opening-weekend pressure, Johnny Depp’s reflection hits on several truths, including the fact that commercial success is a gamble and that failure is subjective.

"I was in a cluster of movies that by Hollywood definitions were not successful. They were flops. I was considered box-office poison, but to me, they were all successful, and I don't feel any different about a success or failure. I don't know how to explain it, but by some miracle, I have always been able to choose my characters for movies. Being able to get jobs throughout the 90s when, in Hollywood parlance, I was box-office poison should have been hard, yet I was able to do every single film I wanted to do, and work with every filmmaker I wanted to work with. To me, whether I'm playing Ed Wood or Fear and Loathing, all these movies have commercial potential. Pirates could have easily flopped. It's always a crap shoot," the actor shared in the same 2006 interview.