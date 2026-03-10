Parthiban clarifies his comments on Trisha after backlash, says she shouldn't have attended wedding reception with Vijay

He said, “I am not a slave to anyone. I have never been paid to attend an event, and I never will be. I will not join any political party or compromise my integrity for money. My honest feeling is that Thalapathy Vijay has overcome enormous obstacles to enter politics. Even the Karur stampede did not damage him as much as this wedding reception did. And Trisha should not have attended the wedding reception. That is my inner thought. But I did not go on stage with the intention of saying it. The event was pre-planned, and I will speak about that separately.”

In a YouTube video posted on his channel, Parthiban clarified that he never intended to make the comments on Trisha and regrets that decision. Parthiban went on to acknowledge that after many people took note of his comments at the event, he felt distressed and realised he should have avoided the Kundhavai comment. He denied the accusation that he had requested the photos be displayed, calling it a 100% lie.

Actor and TVK chief Vijay and Trisha Krishnan grabbed headlines after they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai a few days ago. It happened after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce and mentioned that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress in the plea. Then, filmmaker-actor R Parthiban took digs at them on two separate occasions. After Trisha hit back at her mention, Parthiban apologised. He has now shared an YouTube video to give an official clarification on the matter. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan hits back at ‘crude words’ used with her name and pic at event, Parthiban says he regrets his comments )

About the controversy At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthiban was asked a question about Trisha. At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a photo of Trisha appeared on the screen, he used wordplay referring to her role as Kundavai and quipped, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

In response, Trisha took to her X account and wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

Meanwhile, Vijay's wife Sangeeta has sought an interim order to stay in their Chennai residence. She filed a petition for divorce against Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. Vijay and Sangeeta married in June 1998 in the UK and in August 1999, in front of fans in Chennai. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.