Vijay's wife Sangeeta moves court for separation, requests for interim residence in Chennai amid viral pics with Trisha

Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed a petition for separation after over 25 years of marriage. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Court documents show that Sangeeta initiated legal proceedings in early 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights. (Also read: Vijay arriving with Trisha at Kalpathi Suresh’s son's wedding days after wife Sankgeetha's divorce filing fuels buzz) Vijay's wife Sangeeta has filed for divorce, after over 25 years of marriage.

What the petition reveal According to the affidavit and petition filed in the case, Sangeeta Vijay is listed as the petitioner while Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, widely known as Vijay in the Tamil film industry, is the respondent. The case has been registered as an Interlocutory Application (I.A.) in the S.M.O.P. proceedings of 2026.

The petition has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking legal dissolution of the couple's marriage that was solemnised on August 25, 1999. The filing also references their earlier legal marriage registration in the United Kingdom in 1998, before their ceremonial wedding in Chennai the following year.

Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeeta has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the case reaches final disposal. The petition states that she is a British citizen and does not currently have another residence in India.

Sangeeta's allegations Legal documents indicate that the request for interim residence has been made through an Interlocutory Application to ensure housing security during the ongoing legal process. Meanwhile, the petition states that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress, which she claims caused emotional distress and breakdown of marital trust. It alleges that Vijay continued to maintain an open association with the actress in public and on overseas trips, which the petitioner claims caused embarrassment and emotional hardship for her and their children.

The affidavit and petition were signed by Sangeetha Vijay and her counsel, M/s. Rathina Asohan, on February 22, 2026. The Chengalpattu court has reportedly issued a notice to Vijay, directing his appearance in the matter.

Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions back then, with his wife making rare appearances with him at events.

This comes amid pics of Vijay arriving at a public event with actor Trisha grabbed attention and went viral on social media. Vijay and Trisha twinned in beige outfits for the public outing. While Vijay wore a beige shirt and a matching dhoti, Trisha wore a beige and golden saree with a red blouse.

(via inputs from ANI)