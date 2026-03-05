Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son's wedding reception after his wife Sankgeetha filed for divorce. Watch

For the event in Chennai, Vijay and Trisha twinned in beige outfits. While Vijay wore a beige shirt and a matching dhoti, Trisha wore a beige and golden saree with a red blouse.

Vijay and Trisha arrived at the event together. While Vijay carried a flower bouquet, Trisha was seen hugging and shaking hands with the guests at the event. Vijay and Trisha walked together to the stage as they greeted the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.

Days after actor Vijay 's wife Sankgeetha filed a petition for divorce against him in Chennai, he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son. Several pictures and videos emerged on social media platforms in which he was seen attending the event with actor Trisha Krishnan .

Vijay's wife accused him of infidelity in divorce petition Their appearance together comes just after Sankgeetha, as per news agency ANI, accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with a female actor.

Sankgeetha filed a petition for divorce against Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. This came amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from her husband.

A part of the petition read, "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust." The petition added that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sankgeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress," the petition further continued.

Sankgeetha also alleged that the female actor regularly posted pictures of her outings with the actor on social media. "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them," she added.

About Vijay's family Vijay and Sankgeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to son Jason and daughter Dhivya.

About Vijay, Trisha Trisha and her equation with Vijay have received immense attention over the years. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also appeared in a cameo role in The GOAT.

Recently, Trisha issued a statement following comments about her name and personal life made a few days ago. The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran commented on Vijay and Trisha. On X, Trisha posted an open letter from her lawyer stating that she does not want her name used in such a ‘distasteful’ manner and that she is not affiliated with any political party.

Trisha starred in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life this year. She will soon star in Vishwambhara and Karuppu. Vijay will be seen in Jana Nayagan, his last film before he begins his political journey. He announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated his intent to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.