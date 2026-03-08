Advocate calls for ‘dignity’ after Sangeeta files for divorce: ‘Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend’

In a formal press statement on her Instagram account, Saranya wrote: “Regarding public discussions around Vijay and his wife Sangeeta, I wish to clarify my stance. On the very day a petition seeking a Residence Order was reportedly filed by Sangeeta, public celebrations of Women's Day alongside another woman created an irony that cannot be ignored.”

Actor-politician Vijay has been grabbing headlines over his personal life for the last few days. Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for separation after 25 years of marriage. He was then seen with actor Trisha Krishnan at a public event, fueling online chatter. Amid this, Madras High Court advocate Saranya Natarajan has commented on the social media discourse surrounding this issue and called for ‘empathy and dignity’ for the woman who might be the ‘victim.’

She was referring to TVK’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Mamallapuram, where Vijay announced key welfare schemes for women for the upcoming Assembly election.

Saranya added, “It is even more disturbing to see her targeted by sections of followers on social media, while strangers and members of the public show empathy and show for her. When outsiders demonstrate more humanity than supposed supporters, it says everything about loyalty and conscience.”

She concluded by saying, “As an advocate, I believe empathy, dignity, and justice must always remain above influence, image and blind following. This is not about politics, this is about humanity.”

‘I am not representing Sangeeta as her advocate’ In the caption, Saranya lashed out at the abuse that has followed her previous post on the matter. She added, “Important clarification: I am not representing Sangeeta as her advocate. Request everyone not to tag or refer to me as her counsel. Let’s avoid misinformation. {Extra marital affairs may not be penalised now… but displaying them like a proud moment and normalising it still doesn’t make it normal. First Jayam Ravi… now Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend} This whole issue started only after I posted that. And then suddenly the abuse started from certain fans.”

“And just because I don’t belong to TVK doesn’t mean someone paid me to post this. Please GROW UP guys. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory. Rest of the details in the pinned comment,” she added.

About the divorce case Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeeta has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the case reaches final disposal.

Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.

On March 5, Vijay grabbed attention after he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with Trisha. The two walked together to the stage as they greeted the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.