Trisha Krishnan hits back at ‘crude words’ used with her name and pic at event, Parthiban says he regrets his comments
Trisha Krishnan has broken her silence after her name was dragged at a recent event, and comments were made on her personal life.
Trisha Krishnan has been grabbing headlines ever since she was seen with actor-politician Vijay at a reception ceremony, days after his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for separation. Even as social media was abuzz with Trisha's pics from the ceremony, filmmaker-actor R Parthiban took digs at them on two separate occasions. Trisha has now broken her silence at the recent occurrences where her name and picture were taken at an event, and addressed the ‘stupidity’ of the person without naming them. (Also read: Advocate calls for ‘dignity’ after Sangeeta files for divorce: ‘Vijay and Trisha Krishnan twinning like it’s some trend’)
What Trisha said
Taking to her X account on Sunday evening, Trisha penned a statement without directly taking any names. It read, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.”
She continued, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”
Where was Trisha's name and picture taken?
At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthibhan was asked a question about Trisha. At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a photo of Trisha appeared on the screen, he used wordplay referring to her role as Kundavai and quipped, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”
On March 8, R Parthiban took to his X account and apologised for his remarks.
It all started after Vijay and Trisha arrived at the event together. While Vijay carried a flower bouquet, Trisha was seen hugging and shaking hands with the guests at the event. Vijay and Trisha walked together to the stage as they greeted the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.
Meanwhile, Vijay's wife Sangeeta has sought an interim order to stay in their Chennai residence. She filed a petition for divorce against Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. Vijay and Sangeeta married in June 1998 in the UK and in August 1999, in front of fans in Chennai. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. The actor plans to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and has been holding rallies across the state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
