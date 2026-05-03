Suriya's Navarasa executive producer agrees Trisha Krishnan was sidelined by Karuppu team: ‘All this misogyny…’

After Trisha opened up about being sidelined by the Karuppu team, her fans showed their support. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “all this misogyny thrown at her. Whatever their other issues maybe, men are never sidelined from their own projects! it is a disgrace when even a senior actor like Trisha isn't treated with due respect, if she indeed wasn't invited to the event & ignored frm promos on purpose.” She re-posted it, writing, “Exactly!!!”

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Suriya reunited after years for RJ Balaji’s upcoming film Karuppu. Recently, Trisha threw shade at the film’s team for sidelining her, joking that she forgot she even starred in the film after not being included in most of the promotional material. Executive producer Aditi Ravindranath, who worked with Suriya for Netflix and Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, seemed to agree with her. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan throws shade at Karuppu team ahead of film's release; says this about not attending audio launch )

After Trisha said she never got the invite to attend Karuppu’s audio launch event, she was criticised by Suriya's fans, with some even questioning if she really wasn’t included. She shared another post showing the actor attending the Ponniyin Selvan audio launches, as well as events for Leo, Identity, and Thug Life. The text on the post reads, “Trisha has never shied from promoting her films. Trisha’s track record of being present at her film’s events speaks for itself.”

Trisha Krishnan shades Karuppu team Recently, team Karuppu released the first look of Trisha from the film as Preethi. The 37-second-long video shows the actor as a lawyer in a courtroom and dancing her heart out in a green saree.

When a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji) Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?” Trisha re-shared the post, writing, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now atleast.”

When an X user criticised her for saying that, writing, “audio launch ku varatha unaku intha nakkal laam thevaya? (Is this sarcasm/mockery necessary for someone who didn't even come to the audio launch?)” Trisha responded, “Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)” The film’s audio launch was held in Chennai on April 26.

Trisha and Suriya previously starred together in Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), and Aaru (2005). Karuppu will be released in theatres on May 14.