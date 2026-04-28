How viral Facebook post led to arrest of CCTV staffer working in vote-counting centre after Jana Nayagan leak

H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD print earlier this month. Nine arrests were made in the case, including a freelance editor, who is being treated as the main accused and was working on another film. Now, the police have arrested a CCTV staff member working at a vote-counting centre for allegedly downloading the film illegally. (Also Read: After Kamal Haasan, Mammootty refuses to comment on Vijay's political career with TVK ahead of TN election results) Actor and TVK chief Vijay in a still from H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

How a Facebook post led to arrest T Yuvraj, who was serving as a CCTV technical head at Anna University on a contract basis, was recruited through the Election Commission. During duty hours, he allegedly downloaded Jana Nayagan and watched the film illegally on his laptop. What’s more, he allegedly took a photograph of this and posted it on his Facebook account at around 11 PM on April 23, according to The Hindu. The photo reportedly shows multiple CCTV screens in the background.

The post soon went viral and triggered controversy. Yuvaraj was watching Jana Nayagan illegally inside the CCTV control room at Anna University, a vote-counting centre in Chennai. Following the completion of the polling for Assembly elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Velachery, T Nagar, and Mylapore were stored in three strong rooms across Chennai, including one at the university, under tight security surveillance.

An IT official at the Greater Chennai Corporation filed a complaint with the police, which led to Yuvaraj’s arrest. According to NDTV, the police are probing how he accessed the film. During the inquiry, police reportedly found that he had watched the film before the EVMs were moved into the strong room on April 23, after the voting process was completed.

The Jana Nayagan leak Jana Nayagan, touted to be Vijay’s final film as he enters politics with TVK, was supposed to be released in January for Pongal. The film was postponed indefinitely due to a delay in CBFC certification. KVN Productions received no relief from the courts. Even before it could be certified and a new release date was announced, it was leaked online in HD print on April 9.

The police have arrested nine individuals in the leak. A freelance editor who was working on another film is being treated as the main accused in the case. He recently applied for bail. A cable TV operator was also arrested recently after illegally broadcasting the film. This is the 11th arrest made in the case so far. Jana Nayagan's editor was suspended from the Editors' Association for negligence despite not being directly involved.

Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. It remains to be seen when it will be released in theatres. Vijay contested the elections for the first time via TVK. Vote counting will take place on May 4.