Jana Nayagan editor Pradeep E Ragav ousted from association despite no involvement in Vijay film's leak; here's why

Actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was leaked online in HD print even before the film was certified by the CBFC. Even as the South Indian Film Editors Association (SIFEA) denied editor Pradeep E Ragav’s involvement in the leak earlier this month, it has nonetheless decided to temporarily suspend him. They detailed the reason for it in a press release. Pradeep E Ragav had edited Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth.

Association suspends Jana Nayagan editor In its press release, SIFEA mentions that Pradeep has been ‘temporarily suspended’ from the association. Explaining why, they wrote: “It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor's Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association.”

They reinstated that Pradeep is not ‘directly responsible’ for the leak; however, he has been suspended for negligence. “Furthermore, although Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause. If this situation continues, there is a risk that the film industry will shut down. The Southern India Film Editor's Association has a duty to prevent such undesirable incidents from happening in the future,” they wrote.

An emergency executive committee meeting was held on April 17 to discuss the matter, with leading film editors and executive committee members pitching in. “The Southern India Film Editor's Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. Furthermore, we request brother associations to fully support this announcement.” the note ends.